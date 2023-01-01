Hi, we are exploring CMS options for a project and came across payload as an alternative. We noticed though that payload currently has a dependency on swc-minify-webpack-plugin which is licensed under GPL-3.0 which is a no go for us - is there a plan to remove/replace this dependency anytime soon?
@gZasna Thank you very much for bringing this to our attention. We will remedy this asap by removing this dependency
Thanks for the prompt response Elliot! Really happy to hear this
Actually just noticed the license on the swc-minify-webpack-plugin repo was updated to Apache 2.0 5 hours ago 😆 so guess a version update is all we might need
I asked the author about it before ripping it out of our project, I kind of figured the license was unintentional 🙂 Thanks again for bringing this to light.
No worries at all! Looking forward to the updated version 😀
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.