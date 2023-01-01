DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
GPL 3.0 dependency

default discord avatar
gZasna
3 months ago
5

Hi, we are exploring CMS options for a project and came across payload as an alternative. We noticed though that payload currently has a dependency on swc-minify-webpack-plugin which is licensed under GPL-3.0 which is a no go for us - is there a plan to remove/replace this dependency anytime soon?

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    @gZasna Thank you very much for bringing this to our attention. We will remedy this asap by removing this dependency

  • default discord avatar
    gZasna
    3 months ago

    Thanks for the prompt response Elliot! Really happy to hear this



    Actually just noticed the license on the swc-minify-webpack-plugin repo was updated to Apache 2.0 5 hours ago 😆 so guess a version update is all we might need

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    3 months ago

    I asked the author about it before ripping it out of our project, I kind of figured the license was unintentional 🙂 Thanks again for bringing this to light.



    https://github.com/guoyunhe/swc-minify-webpack-plugin/issues/5
  • default discord avatar
    gZasna
    3 months ago

    No worries at all! Looking forward to the updated version 😀

