Graphql error when trying to use nested fields in the `where` clausule.

default discord avatar
johannesschreurs
5 months ago
1

Hello!



I am currently building a website for a museum, and for their events page, I would like to implement a filtering system, based on the starting date, the type of event, etc...



I have added all that data in the config and I am now in the process of writing the Graphql queries with the filtering options.


To create a nicer user interface for the editors, I have added some

Tabs

fields. One of those tabs is called

information

and whenever I try to use a value in the

where

clausule, that is inside the tab, it gives me the following error:


The following path cannot be queried: event_type

. I have moved it out of the tabs and then it works, but this makes the UI for the editor very cluttered, as there is a lot of data to input that I'd like to keep organized.



Is there a way to use nested fields in the

where

clausule?



The field structure looks as follows: 



{
      type: 'tabs',
      label: false,
      tabs: [
         {
            name: 'information',
            label: 'Information',
            fields: [
              {
                type: 'row',
                fields: [
                  {
                    type: 'number',
                    name: 'start_age',
                    label: 'Youngest recommended age',
                  },
                  {
                    type: 'number',
                    name: 'end_age',
                    label: 'Oldest recommended age',
                  },
                ],
              },
              {
                  type: 'relationship',
                  name: 'event_type',
                  label: 'Event type',
                  relationTo: 'eventType',
                  hasMany: true,
                  required: true,
              }
            ]
         },
      ]
}


And the Graphql query looks as follows:


query Events($page: Int, $locale: LocaleInputType, $eventType: String, ) {
  Events(
    limit: 2
    page: $page
    locale: $locale
    where: { AND: [{ event_type: { equals: $eventType } }, { start_age: { less_than: 10 } }] }
  ) {
    docs {
      information {
        start_age
        end_age
      }
    }
  }
}
  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    You have two options:


    1) Remove the name on your tab

    name: 'information',

    this is grouping your data making your query incorrect.


    2) Update your

    where

    to target the nested

    event_type

    . I believe this should work: 


    where: { AND: [{ information__event_type: { equals: $eventType } }, { start_age: { less_than: 10 } }] }


    If that isn't right, go into your graphql explorer and find the correct field name for the nested information__event_type.

