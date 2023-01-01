Graphql error when trying to use nested fields in the `where` clausule.

Hello!

I am currently building a website for a museum, and for their events page, I would like to implement a filtering system, based on the starting date, the type of event, etc...

I have added all that data in the config and I am now in the process of writing the Graphql queries with the filtering options.

To create a nicer user interface for the editors, I have added some

Tabs

fields. One of those tabs is called

information

and whenever I try to use a value in the

where

clausule, that is inside the tab, it gives me the following error:

The following path cannot be queried: event_type

. I have moved it out of the tabs and then it works, but this makes the UI for the editor very cluttered, as there is a lot of data to input that I'd like to keep organized.

Is there a way to use nested fields in the

where

clausule?

The field structure looks as follows:

{ type: 'tabs', label: false, tabs: [ { name: 'information', label: 'Information', fields: [ { type: 'row', fields: [ { type: 'number', name: 'start_age', label: 'Youngest recommended age', }, { type: 'number', name: 'end_age', label: 'Oldest recommended age', }, ], }, { type: 'relationship', name: 'event_type', label: 'Event type', relationTo: 'eventType', hasMany: true, required: true, } ] }, ] }

And the Graphql query looks as follows: