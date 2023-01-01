Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

Graphql Update Fails TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading '_id')


andr_ec
5 months ago
3

any simple graphql update fails with this error



[16:50:45] ERROR (payload): TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading '_id')
    at getLatestCollectionVersion (/home/andre/Documents/qreate-server/qreate-payload/node_modules/payload/src/versions/getLatestCollectionVersion.ts:36:18)
    at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:96:5)
    at updateByID (/home/andre/Documents/qreate-server/qreate-payload/node_modules/payload/src/collections/operations/updateByID.ts:111:15)
    at resolver (/home/andre/Documents/qreate-server/qreate-payload/node_modules/payload/src/collections/graphql/resolvers/update.ts:38:20)
    at handler (/home/andre/Documents/qreate-server/qreate-payload/node_modules/graphql-http/lib/handler.js:283:22)
    at requestListener (/home/andre/Documents/qreate-server/qreate-payload/node_modules/graphql-http/lib/use/express.js:27:34)


payload version: 


    "payload": "^1.9.5",


graphql query:


mutation UpdatePath($id: String!, $input: mutationPathUpdateInput!) {
  updatePath(id: $id, data: $input) {
    id
  }
}


variables: 


{
  "id": "6491d674bedd83aa362d8585",
  "input": {
    "title": "updated"
  }
}


Collection config: 


const Paths: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: "paths",
  versions: false,
  access: {
    read: (req) => {
      return true
    },
    create: (req) => {
      return true;
    },
  },
  fields: [
    {
      name: "title",
      label: "Title",
      type: "text",
    },
  ],
};


I can create an issue in github if needed.

  
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Hey @andr_ec I think it would be helpful if you made an issue as you said.


    What happens if you remove

    versions: false

    from your collection config?



    It seems that Payload's version logic might be trying to do something somewhere with

    versions

    even though you're intentionally not using it. Leaving it undefined may just bypass this little bug if it is in fact the problem.

  
    andr_ec
    5 months ago

    Removing versions still has the same problem. I actually added that to try to debug. @dribbens yeah I’ll create an issue in GitHub



    I found the problem. I was passing in the wrong id. maybe there's a better error to show in the console?

  
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Yeah, that error should be different for sure.



    Thanks for reporting the issue!

