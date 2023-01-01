Graphql Update Fails TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading '_id')

any simple graphql update fails with this error

[16:50:45] ERROR (payload): TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading '_id') at getLatestCollectionVersion (/home/andre/Documents/qreate-server/qreate-payload/node_modules/payload/src/versions/getLatestCollectionVersion.ts:36:18) at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:96:5) at updateByID (/home/andre/Documents/qreate-server/qreate-payload/node_modules/payload/src/collections/operations/updateByID.ts:111:15) at resolver (/home/andre/Documents/qreate-server/qreate-payload/node_modules/payload/src/collections/graphql/resolvers/update.ts:38:20) at handler (/home/andre/Documents/qreate-server/qreate-payload/node_modules/graphql-http/lib/handler.js:283:22) at requestListener (/home/andre/Documents/qreate-server/qreate-payload/node_modules/graphql-http/lib/use/express.js:27:34)

payload version:

"payload": "^1.9.5",

graphql query:

mutation UpdatePath($id: String!, $input: mutationPathUpdateInput!) { updatePath(id: $id, data: $input) { id } }

variables:

{ "id": "6491d674bedd83aa362d8585", "input": { "title": "updated" } }

Collection config:

const Paths: CollectionConfig = { slug: "paths", versions: false, access: { read: (req) => { return true }, create: (req) => { return true; }, }, fields: [ { name: "title", label: "Title", type: "text", }, ], };

I can create an issue in github if needed.