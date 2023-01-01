DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Hide options from select

default discord avatar
LuisLopezlg
5 months ago
1

is there any way to hide certain "options" from "select " field depending on the user's rol?



for example, i'd like to display less options for a normal user.

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    This is not possible currently. We have some similar functionality for relationships with a

    filterOptions

    function, so this is something we might be able to do in the future.



    Feel free to submit a feature request, so we can discuss/prioritize with everyone.



    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions
Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.