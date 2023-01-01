Hide options from select

is there any way to hide certain "options" from "select " field depending on the user's rol?
for example, i'd like to display less options for a normal user.
This is not possible currently. We have some similar functionality for relationships with a
filterOptions
function, so this is something we might be able to do in the future.
Feel free to submit a feature request, so we can discuss/prioritize with everyone.
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.