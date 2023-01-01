DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Hosting for NextJS+Payload CMS

default discord avatar
murkwood
last month
12

NextJS+Payload CMS devs - what hosting service/cdn are you using/recommending?


I need to build a content heavy website (lots of high quality images and videos) and am considering this stack.



@paulpopus would appreciate your input!

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus
    last month

    So Payload Cloud is the easiest...you can check it out and right now its "free" until july 1st



    It handles emails, s3 and all for you



    Alternatively you can also set up your nodejs server on something like GCP, digitalocean, railway and others



    And then for image hosting I can recommend Cloudflare's R2



    its s3 compatible

  • default discord avatar
    murkwood
    last month

    and then vercel for FE?

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus
    last month

    For emails Resend is really good



    Yes



    For images you can leverage next/image for additional processing



    like resizing, cropping and compression

  • default discord avatar
    murkwood
    last month

    Got it, thanks for the recommendations!

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.