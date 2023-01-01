NextJS+Payload CMS devs - what hosting service/cdn are you using/recommending?
I need to build a content heavy website (lots of high quality images and videos) and am considering this stack.
@paulpopus would appreciate your input!
So Payload Cloud is the easiest...you can check it out and right now its "free" until july 1st
It handles emails, s3 and all for you
Alternatively you can also set up your nodejs server on something like GCP, digitalocean, railway and others
And then for image hosting I can recommend Cloudflare's R2
its s3 compatible
and then vercel for FE?
For emails Resend is really good
Yes
For images you can leverage next/image for additional processing
like resizing, cropping and compression
Got it, thanks for the recommendations!
