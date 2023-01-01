Hello team,
I am following your advice on keeping Next app amd Payload on separate repos, but I am asking whether I will be able to make them work correctly if I host them together on one server?
Basically, my next app will be on
mydomain.com
and payload will be accessed through
mydomain.com/admin
. Would this work without developing them together in one repo?
Yes
or you can host in subdomain. like.
sub.mydomain.com/admin
. thats how I'm doing
Thank you everyone!
