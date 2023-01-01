DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Hosting Next.js App and Payload separately on one server

default discord avatar
Arskeliss
5 months ago
3

Hello team,



I am following your advice on keeping Next app amd Payload on separate repos, but I am asking whether I will be able to make them work correctly if I host them together on one server?



Basically, my next app will be on

mydomain.com

and payload will be accessed through

mydomain.com/admin

. Would this work without developing them together in one repo?

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    5 months ago

    Yes

  • default discord avatar
    minion
    5 months ago

    or you can host in subdomain. like.

    sub.mydomain.com/admin

    . thats how I'm doing

  • default discord avatar
    Arskeliss
    5 months ago

    Thank you everyone!

