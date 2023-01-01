DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
How can i lock the media upload for the other authors who are not assigned?

default discord avatar
Nafisa Alam
4 months ago
3

so i have role author . And one author cannot update the other author's document. But here you could see every field is close except for the Profile picture where we are uploading image in media.So now any author could go into other author's document and change the document's image.



How can i lock the media upload also for the other authors who are not assigned in the document?



P.S : I have a author field where i assign them from the document.

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    @Nafisa Alam I believe the upload field should present as read-only when update permission is

    false

    - could you open an issue on our github to track this?



    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues

    thanks for reporting!

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    4 months ago

    Does the media collection need to match the permissions of the authors?

  • default discord avatar
    Nafisa Alam
    4 months ago

    yes

