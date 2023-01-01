how do I delete my payload cms account, I only see an option to reset my password

^
A fast way is to delete the document for that user in MongoDB
Uhh I meant the cloud account where payloadcms hosts hosts an instance for you
Ah, looks like that might not have been implemented yet. 😂
In the meantime I'd guess that your best bet is probably to ask to have your account deleted via the contact form using the same email than your account.https://payloadcms.com/contact
@jmikrut @dribbens for vis, as this could potentially be not great from a legal PoV.
This is definitely on our radar. We will be implementing this soon. But yeah for now, contacting us via the form or email will work best. Thanks for hanging in there 👍
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.