Community Help

how do I delete my payload cms account, I only see an option to reset my password

default discord avatar
Slowlydev
3 months ago
  • default discord avatar
    Luciano
    3 months ago

    A fast way is to delete the document for that user in MongoDB

  • default discord avatar
    Slowlydev
    3 months ago

    Uhh I meant the cloud account where payloadcms hosts hosts an instance for you

  • default discord avatar
    Tinouti
    3 months ago

    Ah, looks like that might not have been implemented yet. 😂



    In the meantime I'd guess that your best bet is probably to ask to have your account deleted via the contact form using the same email than your account.

    https://payloadcms.com/contact

    @jmikrut @dribbens for vis, as this could potentially be not great from a legal PoV.

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    3 months ago

    This is definitely on our radar. We will be implementing this soon. But yeah for now, contacting us via the form or email will work best. Thanks for hanging in there 👍

