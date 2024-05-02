Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Community Help

How do I only save changes to a custom component's value on save? [v3.0.0-beta.20]

default discord avatar
tsfoster5 months ago
5

Hi,



I'm trying to create my first custom component on the v3 beta. if I use

useField()

, changes are saved on every use of

setValue

. I'm guessing I need to use React's

useState()

instead, but I can't work out how to then save the changes when hitting the document's 'Save' button.

  • default discord avatar
    notchr5 months ago

    @tsf Hey, can you post your component code please?



    Ill check it out

  • default discord avatar
    tsfoster5 months ago

    Thanks @notchris .



    src/fields/TestField/Testfield.tsx:


    'use client';
import {useField} from '@payloadcms/ui/forms/useField'

function TestField({path}) {
  const {value, setValue} = useField({path})
  const onClick = function () {
    setValue(value + '*');
  }
  return (
    <div>
      <button onClick={onClick}>Click me</button><p>{value}</p>
    </div>
  )
}

export default TestField


    src/fields/TestField/index.ts:


    import Component from './TestField'

export const TestField = (name) => {
  return [{
    name,
    type: 'text',
    admin: {
      components: {
        Field: Component,
      },
    },
  }]
}


    src/collections/Examples/index.ts:


    import type {CollectionConfig} from 'payload/types'
import {TestField} from '@/fields/TestField'

export const Examples: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'examples',
  admin: {
    useAsTitle: 'name',
  },
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'name',
      type: 'text',
      required: true,
    },
    ...TestField('columname')
  ],
}
  • default discord avatar
    notchr5 months ago

    @tsf Can you add "type='button'" to your button



    Any buttons without that type will be treated as Submit buttons IIRC



    Which will submit the doc through the normal means

  • default discord avatar
    tsfoster5 months ago

    🤦‍♂️ Thank you, much appreciated!

  • default discord avatar
    notchr5 months ago

    Did that solve it?



    Yayyy

