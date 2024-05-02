Hi,
I'm trying to create my first custom component on the v3 beta. if I use
useField()
, changes are saved on every use of
setValue
. I'm guessing I need to use React's
useState()
instead, but I can't work out how to then save the changes when hitting the document's 'Save' button.
@tsf Hey, can you post your component code please?
Ill check it out
Thanks @notchris .
src/fields/TestField/Testfield.tsx:
'use client';
import {useField} from '@payloadcms/ui/forms/useField'
function TestField({path}) {
const {value, setValue} = useField({path})
const onClick = function () {
setValue(value + '*');
}
return (
<div>
<button onClick={onClick}>Click me</button><p>{value}</p>
</div>
)
}
export default TestField
src/fields/TestField/index.ts:
import Component from './TestField'
export const TestField = (name) => {
return [{
name,
type: 'text',
admin: {
components: {
Field: Component,
},
},
}]
}
src/collections/Examples/index.ts:
import type {CollectionConfig} from 'payload/types'
import {TestField} from '@/fields/TestField'
export const Examples: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'examples',
admin: {
useAsTitle: 'name',
},
fields: [
{
name: 'name',
type: 'text',
required: true,
},
...TestField('columname')
],
}
@tsf Can you add "type='button'" to your button
Any buttons without that type will be treated as Submit buttons IIRC
Which will submit the doc through the normal means
🤦♂️ Thank you, much appreciated!
Did that solve it?
Yayyy
