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Community Help

How do I render a lexical data to HTML?

default discord avatar
dingkai0316 months ago
4

Hello!


I have a separate setup, using payloadcms and tanstack start. one of my collection has richtext input, the communication between them is using API. How do i convert it? is there a payload way?



thank you

  • default discord avatar
    jorisbn6 months ago

    The recommended way is either on-demand, or to JSX



    On-demand



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/rich-text/converting-html#on-demand

    JSX



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/rich-text/converting-jsx

    You can convert it using HTML field but this is not recommended



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/rich-text/converting-html#html-field
  • default discord avatar
    dingkai0316 months ago

    Hello, I have try this but got a typescript error.



    this is my code :


    import { gqlRequest } from './api'
import type { SerializedEditorState } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/lexical'

interface Leader {
  id: string
  name: string
  title: string
  bio: SerializedEditorState
}

type LeaderResponse = {
  Leaders: {
    docs: Leader[]
  }
}

export function getLeaders(): Promise<LeaderResponse> {
  return gqlRequest<LeaderResponse>(`
    query {
      Leaders {
        docs {
          id
          name
          title
          bio
        }
      }
    }
  `)
}


    error :



    Sorry I ss it, because i cant post long text

  • default discord avatar
    jorisbn6 months ago

    Your error is caused by how Lexical content is stored. the error basically says your Leaders: { docs: Leader[] } } doesn't match the obtained response.



    Could you check

    import type { SerializedEditorState } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/lexical'

    If this returns this interface?



    export interface SerializedEditorState<T extends SerializedLexicalNode = SerializedLexicalNode> {
    root: SerializedRootNode<T>;
}


    I've used payload as an CMS for an Astro website so my example will come from that.



    For dependancy i have 



     "@payloadcms/richtext-lexical": "3.70.0",


    Importing this type 



     import type { SerializedEditorState } from "node_modules/lexical/LexicalEditorState";


    And using it like this



    interface ContentBlock{
    title: string;
    content: SerializedEditorState;
    button: Button;
    id: string;
}


    this is how I have defined my Lexical Editor interfaces.

  • default discord avatar
    dingkai0316 months ago

    oh thank you sir!, your insight is really helpfull. I have got it working

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