How do I render a lexical data to HTML?

Hello!
I have a separate setup, using payloadcms and tanstack start. one of my collection has richtext input, the communication between them is using API. How do i convert it? is there a payload way?
thank you
The recommended way is either on-demand, or to JSX
On-demand
JSX
You can convert it using HTML field but this is not recommended
Hello, I have try this but got a typescript error.
this is my code :
import { gqlRequest } from './api'
import type { SerializedEditorState } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/lexical'
interface Leader {
id: string
name: string
title: string
bio: SerializedEditorState
}
type LeaderResponse = {
Leaders: {
docs: Leader[]
}
}
export function getLeaders(): Promise<LeaderResponse> {
return gqlRequest<LeaderResponse>(`
query {
Leaders {
docs {
id
name
title
bio
}
}
}
`)
}
error :
Sorry I ss it, because i cant post long text
Your error is caused by how Lexical content is stored. the error basically says your Leaders: { docs: Leader[] } } doesn't match the obtained response.
Could you check
import type { SerializedEditorState } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/lexical'
If this returns this interface?
export interface SerializedEditorState<T extends SerializedLexicalNode = SerializedLexicalNode> {
root: SerializedRootNode<T>;
}
I've used payload as an CMS for an Astro website so my example will come from that.
For dependancy i have
"@payloadcms/richtext-lexical": "3.70.0",
Importing this type
import type { SerializedEditorState } from "node_modules/lexical/LexicalEditorState";
And using it like this
interface ContentBlock{
title: string;
content: SerializedEditorState;
button: Button;
id: string;
}
this is how I have defined my Lexical Editor interfaces.
oh thank you sir!, your insight is really helpfull. I have got it working
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