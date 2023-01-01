DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
How do you localize assets

default discord avatar
hackerbschor
2 months ago
2

Hi community,


is there a option to not only localize the text fields of an image but also the image itself?

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    Hi @hackerbschor! Good question, this is not currently possible but definitely something we'd like to add in the future. Would you mind throwing this into a feature request?

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions


    To achieve something like this currently, the move would be to localize the actual field that relates to the upload and maintain separate uploads

