How do you localize assets

Hi community,
is there a option to not only localize the text fields of an image but also the image itself?
Hi @hackerbschor! Good question, this is not currently possible but definitely something we'd like to add in the future. Would you mind throwing this into a feature request?https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions
To achieve something like this currently, the move would be to localize the actual field that relates to the upload and maintain separate uploads
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.