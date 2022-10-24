How to avoid type errors in nested collections

Hi all this is probably a pretty basic answer but i'm not great with typescript and having some trouble. When using the local API to fetch data from a collection that has a relationship field I am getting type errors when accessing any fields within the relationship collection. For example if I have an "assignments" collection with an "assigned_to" field that is a relationship field pointing to my "users" collection I want to be able to access the users name with "assignments.assigned_to.name". This works fine but I am getting a type error: "Property name does not exist on type number | User". Is there some way to make it clear that the type is User and not number? I know I can do something like:

const user = assignment.assigned_to as unknown as User

const user_name = user.name

Or even jus use ts-ignore, but that doesnt feel like best practice so wondering what others do to handle this? Thanks for any assistance!