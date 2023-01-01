How to render a Youtube thumbnail image in React?

Not really Payload specific, but probably a common challenge?
The most European-Friendly way would be to fetch the thumbnail server-side from the YouTube API and then display that. I've used a WordPress plugin few years ago which did that:https://wordpress.org/plugins/wp-youtube-lyte/
Not sure if it's possible without the API
Alternatively you could make a request to an invidious instance
Adminforge doesn’t collect any data AFAIK
Found an easier solution!https://github.com/payloadcms/public-demo/blob/09f2ed6ae9ee8d0c9f4ca67a57877ae64244f718/src/fields/richText/video/Element/index.tsx#L48
https://img.youtube.com/vi/${id}/hqdefault.jpg
