How to reuse form builder blocks

Hi, I want to use the built in form builder blocks (fields) in my own custom blocks that uses the form builder block fields. Is there a way to import them to use, I can’t seem to figure it out. For example I want to have a form section block with text etc that lets me add form builder fields. I was able to do it by adding an array field with the name of each form field I want in the section, but that’s not very user friendly for end users. Thanks