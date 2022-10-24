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Community Help

How to set icon and logo for dark mode

default discord avatar
haaziquelast year
7

Following the white labeling guide in v3.0, I created custom components that are basically SVGs without any “fill” property in the path tags I am trying to set text-white or text-black conditionally based on weather dark more is enabled or not. I tried using tailwind’s dark: but that didn’t work out.

  • default discord avatar
    janpeinilast year

    You could simply add a styles.scss to each component and handle the dark mode styling inside each owns scss file.



    .yourComponentStyles {
  ...
}

html[data-theme='dark'] {
  .yourComponentStyles {
  ...
  }
}
  • default discord avatar
    haaziquelast year

    here's my code 



    import React from "react";
import "./custom.scss";

const Logo = () => {
  return (
    <div className="dirahlogo">
      <img
        className="text-white"
        src="/icons/iconwithtext.svg"
        alt="Dirah Logo"
      />
    </div>
  );
};

export default Logo;


    Scss file


    :root {
  --icon-color: black; /* Default color for light mode */
}

html[data-theme='dark'] :root {
  --icon-color: white; /* Color for dark mode */
}

.dirahlogo img {
  color: var(--icon-color); /* Set fill color dynamically with currentColor */
  height: 10em;
  margin: auto;
  display: block;
}


    payload.config.ts


        components: {
      graphics: {
        Logo: '@/components/graphics/logo#default',
        Icon: '@/components/graphics/icon#default',
      },
    },


    the logo appears black in both darkmode and light mode in the SVG i have set the fill="currentColor" for all path tags



    Is there something i am doing wrong

  • default discord avatar
    janpeinilast year

    ahhhh... you cannot fill an svg if you use an img tag to implement it. You have to insert the <svg> natively in the code there.

  • default discord avatar
    haaziquelast year

    okay let me try that



    const Logo = () => {
  return (
    <div className="dirahlogo">
      <svg
        width="130"
        height="65"
        viewBox="0 0 130 65"
        fill="none"
        className="text-white"
        // xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
      >
        <g clip-path="url(#clip0_1_1456)">
          ...
        </g>
        <defs>
          <clipPath id="clip0_1_1456">
            <rect width="129.37" height="65" />
          </clipPath>
        </defs>
      </svg>
    </div>
  );


    tried this and now nothing is visible



    i added a text-white just to see it it does anything but no luck

  • default discord avatar
    janpeinilast year

    and the fill inside the svg ist set to

    fill="currentColor"

    ?

  • default discord avatar
    s.laamlast year
    import { cn } from '@/utilities/cn'
import React from 'react'

export const Logo = ({ className = '' }: { className?: string }) => {
  return (
    <svg
      className={cn('max-w-[9.375rem] fill-black dark:fill-white', className)}
      width="436"
      height="89"
      viewBox="0 0 436 89"
      fill="none"
      xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
    >
      <path d="M132.76 48.43C131.16 50.07 129.41 54.63 127.86 56.9C118.4 70.78 103.34 82.21 84.81 86.28C74.16 88.62 66.58 88.61 55.89 86.33C36.86 82.27 20.77 69.74 11.59 55.25C6.54997 47.3 2.40997 35.12 0.839972 26.2C0.689972 25.38 0.139978 22.75 0.689978 22.64C5.12998 23.94 9.56664 25.24 14 26.54C17.1866 30.7867 20.3733 35.0333 23.56 39.28C28.3733 34.6133 33.1866 29.9433 38 25.27C39.5 29.6433 41 34.0167 42.5 38.39L42.93 38.76C45.53 37.2867 48.13 35.81 50.73 34.33C55.79 40.39 60.6 46.61 66.38 52.21C73.05 46.88 77.22 39.84 81.39 33.05C85.83 37.4567 90.2733 41.8633 94.72 46.27L99.63 39.88C102.43 41.92 105.23 43.96 108.03 46C111.49 38.72 114.95 31.4367 118.41 24.15C125.117 26.7167 131.82 29.28 138.52 31.84C136.6 37.36 134.68 42.8833 132.76 48.41V48.43Z" />


    </svg>
  )
}


    remove fill tag from paths



    try to simplify the svg, put it in figma , and select all and flatten

  • default discord avatar
    haaziquelast year

    Hi guys was able to solve it using this css



    html[data-theme='dark'] .dirahlogosmall svg {
  fill: white; /* Set specific fill color for dark mode */
}


    const Logo = () => {
  return (
    <div className="dirahlogo">
      <svg
        width="130"
        height="65"
        viewBox="0 0 130 65"
        xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
      >
        <g clip-path="url(#clip0_1_1456)">...</g>
        <defs>
          <clipPath id="clip0_1_1456">
            <rect width="129.37" height="65" />
          </clipPath>
        </defs>
      </svg>
    </div>
  );
};


    in the path tags i removed all

    fill

    attributes

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