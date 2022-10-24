How to set icon and logo for dark mode

Following the white labeling guide in v3.0, I created custom components that are basically SVGs without any “fill” property in the path tags I am trying to set text-white or text-black conditionally based on weather dark more is enabled or not. I tried using tailwind’s dark: but that didn’t work out.
You could simply add a styles.scss to each component and handle the dark mode styling inside each owns scss file.
.yourComponentStyles {
...
}
html[data-theme='dark'] {
.yourComponentStyles {
...
}
}
here's my code
import React from "react";
import "./custom.scss";
const Logo = () => {
return (
<div className="dirahlogo">
<img
className="text-white"
src="/icons/iconwithtext.svg"
alt="Dirah Logo"
/>
</div>
);
};
export default Logo;
Scss file
:root {
--icon-color: black; /* Default color for light mode */
}
html[data-theme='dark'] :root {
--icon-color: white; /* Color for dark mode */
}
.dirahlogo img {
color: var(--icon-color); /* Set fill color dynamically with currentColor */
height: 10em;
margin: auto;
display: block;
}
payload.config.ts
components: {
graphics: {
Logo: '@/components/graphics/logo#default',
Icon: '@/components/graphics/icon#default',
},
},
the logo appears black in both darkmode and light mode in the SVG i have set the fill="currentColor" for all path tags
Is there something i am doing wrong
ahhhh... you cannot fill an svg if you use an img tag to implement it. You have to insert the <svg> natively in the code there.
okay let me try that
const Logo = () => {
return (
<div className="dirahlogo">
<svg
width="130"
height="65"
viewBox="0 0 130 65"
fill="none"
className="text-white"
// xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
>
<g clip-path="url(#clip0_1_1456)">
...
</g>
<defs>
<clipPath id="clip0_1_1456">
<rect width="129.37" height="65" />
</clipPath>
</defs>
</svg>
</div>
);
tried this and now nothing is visible
i added a text-white just to see it it does anything but no luck
and the fill inside the svg ist set to
fill="currentColor"
?
import { cn } from '@/utilities/cn'
import React from 'react'
export const Logo = ({ className = '' }: { className?: string }) => {
return (
<svg
className={cn('max-w-[9.375rem] fill-black dark:fill-white', className)}
width="436"
height="89"
viewBox="0 0 436 89"
fill="none"
xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
>
<path d="M132.76 48.43C131.16 50.07 129.41 54.63 127.86 56.9C118.4 70.78 103.34 82.21 84.81 86.28C74.16 88.62 66.58 88.61 55.89 86.33C36.86 82.27 20.77 69.74 11.59 55.25C6.54997 47.3 2.40997 35.12 0.839972 26.2C0.689972 25.38 0.139978 22.75 0.689978 22.64C5.12998 23.94 9.56664 25.24 14 26.54C17.1866 30.7867 20.3733 35.0333 23.56 39.28C28.3733 34.6133 33.1866 29.9433 38 25.27C39.5 29.6433 41 34.0167 42.5 38.39L42.93 38.76C45.53 37.2867 48.13 35.81 50.73 34.33C55.79 40.39 60.6 46.61 66.38 52.21C73.05 46.88 77.22 39.84 81.39 33.05C85.83 37.4567 90.2733 41.8633 94.72 46.27L99.63 39.88C102.43 41.92 105.23 43.96 108.03 46C111.49 38.72 114.95 31.4367 118.41 24.15C125.117 26.7167 131.82 29.28 138.52 31.84C136.6 37.36 134.68 42.8833 132.76 48.41V48.43Z" />
</svg>
)
}
remove fill tag from paths
try to simplify the svg, put it in figma , and select all and flatten
Hi guys was able to solve it using this css
html[data-theme='dark'] .dirahlogosmall svg {
fill: white; /* Set specific fill color for dark mode */
}
const Logo = () => {
return (
<div className="dirahlogo">
<svg
width="130"
height="65"
viewBox="0 0 130 65"
xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
>
<g clip-path="url(#clip0_1_1456)">...</g>
<defs>
<clipPath id="clip0_1_1456">
<rect width="129.37" height="65" />
</clipPath>
</defs>
</svg>
</div>
);
};
in the path tags i removed all
fill
attributes
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