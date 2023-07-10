DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
I got a undefined in each request in user header.

default discord avatar
Japineda16
3 weeks ago
50

Hi! Some collections needs a authorization to use some privileged data, so in some collections use access field to show/delete/update those data. In locally work as well, but when I display it to my server, it doesn't work, even when I read, I want to see users data in the console, and I receive an undefined (talking about server, but in locally work as well). I'm sure that I'm sending Auth header using axios, but I dont know why it happens. Can somebody help me? There's some screenshots



Update



I cleared my cookies from VSC Thunderbolt, and there it doesn't work, even sending Authorization header...



But if i logged in again, it works good

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    3 weeks ago

    @Japineda16 Good morning!



    - Are you sure that user.invoices.read is defined?



    - Are you sending your front end requests with

    credentials: include

    or the axios equivalent?



    - Is CORS / CSRF configured to allow non-localhost endpoints to receive requests?

  • default discord avatar
    Japineda16
    3 weeks ago

    Have I to send a header

    credentials: include

    ? And cors are configured in payload.config.ts as "*"

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    3 weeks ago

    If you expect a cookie to be set automatically, the request needs to have "credentials: 'include'"



    or whatever axios uses

  • default discord avatar
    Japineda16
    3 weeks ago

    Adding credentials, now I get this issue



    Source:

    https://stackoverflow.com/questions/43002444/make-axios-send-cookies-in-its-requests-automatically


    I added CSRF, and didnt work



    @notchr last update, add to cors all domains which im using to development, but it doesn't work

    image.png
    Screenshot_2023-07-11_at_3.29.30_PM.png
    image.png
    image.png
    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    allannnc
    3 weeks ago

    had similar issues before @Japineda16 , try this in

    server.ts

    app.use(
  cors({
          // https://stackoverflow.com/a/56189415
          // Normally, you can't do `cors: '*'` on the server and credentials: 'include' on the front end
          // But we want to allow this for development
          function (origin, callback) {
            return callback(null, true);
          },
    credentials: true,
  })
);


    but make sure to set this conditionally for

    dev only

    , because it allows requests from any origin

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    @Japineda16 it is always better to be specific in your CORS/CSRF, I would remove the wildcards all together. You are setting cors/csrf in the payload config right?

  • default discord avatar
    Japineda16
    3 weeks ago

    Yes, I did, right know I remove * from payload.config.ts



    Let my try this, I'll keep you updated

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    oic, so you are not trying to login from a website, just your VSC Thunderbolt?

  • default discord avatar
    Japineda16
    3 weeks ago

    VSC Thunderbolt are working fine, but in NextJS not...

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    what port is your frontend served on?

  • default discord avatar
    Japineda16
    3 weeks ago

    I think is 3000, I dont remember as well right know, I have to check



    But I'm using the domain too in production

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    Right, one thing at a time I guess. Does it work locally? If not you will want to make sure that your frontend url i.e.

    http://localhost:3000

    is in your

    csrf

    array

  • default discord avatar
    Japineda16
    3 weeks ago

    Doesn't work locally too



    Locally, I'm working with nextJS using port 8080



    image.png
  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    ok and these ^ are in your payload config? And you restarted the payload server?

  • default discord avatar
    Japineda16
    3 weeks ago

    Yes



    I'm using pm2 as process manager

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    what does the request in your network panel look like

  • default discord avatar
    Japineda16
    3 weeks ago

    Here es payload response, when I try to receive the user through request


    read: ({ req: { user } }) => console.log(user)
    Screenshot_2023-07-12_at_9.25.29_AM.png
  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    Im talking in the browser, what does it look like. Open your inspector, look at the network tab and look for the login request (if that is the request you are making), screenshot that

  • default discord avatar
    Japineda16
    3 weeks ago

    This is an example of how axios config is setting up, including the headers



    Okok, let me take a screenshot



    Which option you want to see?

    Screenshot_2023-07-12_at_9.28.27_AM.png
    Screenshot_2023-07-12_at_9.31.07_AM.png
  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    I think req/res headers



    Are you setting the Auth header on your axios request? You don't need that since we are using http-only cookies to auth

  • default discord avatar
    Japineda16
    3 weeks ago


    Yes, I setting up Auth header



    Screenshot_2023-07-12_at_9.33.24_AM.png
    Screenshot_2023-07-12_at_9.33.53_AM.png
    image.png
  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    ok the general would help too I guess

  • default discord avatar
    Japineda16
    3 weeks ago
    Screenshot_2023-07-12_at_9.35.49_AM.png
  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    Are you making a login request first?

  • default discord avatar
    Japineda16
    3 weeks ago

    Yes, I have a session

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    If you really want to use the token like that, use

    JWT

    instead of

    Bearer


    but normally what I do is make a login request - the cookie is created (since my frontend domain is in the CSRF array), then any subsequent request will pass those http-only cookies to the server when I mark the request with

    credentials: include
  • default discord avatar
    Japineda16
    3 weeks ago

    Changing to JWT, work as well



    Thank you so much!!!!

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    No problem 🙂

