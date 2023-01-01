image not showing up in nextjs ecommerce starter

Hello I am using nextjs ecommerce starter + payloadcms ecommerce starter with s3 plugin for storage..
image here is not visible:https://gre-gor-front.vercel.app/products/krompir2
but if i open this using my local nextjs then it works..
actual image is here:https://gre-gor-production.up.railway.app/media/licensed-image-3.jpeg?w=3840&q=75
but somehow when it is being bundled with nextjs it doesn't render... any help would be greatly apprecaited
solved.. was issue on my side
problem was nextjs allowed origins
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.