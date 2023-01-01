DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
image not showing up in nextjs ecommerce starter

default discord avatar
kris0x
last month
2

Hello I am using nextjs ecommerce starter + payloadcms ecommerce starter with s3 plugin for storage..



image here is not visible:

https://gre-gor-front.vercel.app/products/krompir2

but if i open this using my local nextjs then it works..



actual image is here:

https://gre-gor-production.up.railway.app/media/licensed-image-3.jpeg?w=3840&q=75

but somehow when it is being bundled with nextjs it doesn't render... any help would be greatly apprecaited



solved.. was issue on my side



problem was nextjs allowed origins

