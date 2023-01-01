Implementation of Multi-stage CMS

We are currently building a system using Next.js and PayloadCMS for our new website. We are really happy with the use of PayloadCMS, but the only thing we haven't quite figured out yet is the multi-staging using git branches. Currently, we take a database dump before every commit using git hooks and save it in git, and after each checkout, we write it back into the database. Here in this forum, I read a lot about multi-tenancy, but I can hardly find anything about staging. I thought about restricting the editing of the CMS to only dev and main, but I would like to hear your opinion and experience on this. I look forward to your responses, and thank you in advance.