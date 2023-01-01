DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

In a block is there a way to add a default value to the undefined section?

default discord avatar
damnstaychill
3 months ago
5

Added a screenshot for reference. The question is if there is a way to set a default value for this area of the block.

  • default discord avatar
    Nikich
    3 months ago

    AFAIK - there is no such option.



    What do you try to achieve? Show quote header in this bar to make it easier to search through collapsed items?

  • default discord avatar
    damnstaychill
    3 months ago

    I would like to either have it be a default value or have it disabled. Currently using css to hide it for the particular block.



    Random question but would you know if tabs are collection level or block level?

  • default discord avatar
    Nikich
    3 months ago

    It’s a field which you can use directly inside a collections and blocks as well.

  • default discord avatar
    arielarial
    3 months ago

    hi @damnstaychill maybe this will help you:


    https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1093291569009934448/1093327876398530621
Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.