Integrating Google Analytics or Pendo into Payload CMS

I am working on adding google analytics or pendo analytics to my company’s Payload CMS app. I am having trouble finding information on how to do it. If anyone has any experience, guidance, or helpful documentation it would be appreciated.
Thanks
Hey@733030287415443528
this might help!
You don't have to use this (it's not something I'm very actively maintaining) but it should give you an idea how to wire it up
I appreciate it. I ended up wiring into the layout.tsx and going the Next.js route for implementing. I’ll take a look at what you sent too
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