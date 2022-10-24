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Community Help

Integrating Google Analytics or Pendo into Payload CMS

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born.again3 months ago
2

I am working on adding google analytics or pendo analytics to my company’s Payload CMS app. I am having trouble finding information on how to do it. If anyone has any experience, guidance, or helpful documentation it would be appreciated.


Thanks

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    3 months ago

    Hey

    @733030287415443528

    this might help!



    https://github.com/zubricks/payload-plugin-google-analytics

    You don't have to use this (it's not something I'm very actively maintaining) but it should give you an idea how to wire it up

  • default discord avatar
    born.again3 months ago
    @364562745447940099

    I appreciate it. I ended up wiring into the layout.tsx and going the Next.js route for implementing. I’ll take a look at what you sent too

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