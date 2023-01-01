DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Is it possible to add new options to a select field from the dashboard?

default discord avatar
Scctttt91
3 months ago
3

We'd like to use a select field as a category selector for articles. Is it possible to add a new category from the dashboard with the native select field or would this only be achievable with a custom component?

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    You could create a collection for your categories, and then instead of using a select field, you would use a relationship. That would allow you to add a new category to your collection when selecting relations.

  • default discord avatar
    Scctttt91
    3 months ago

    Ah yes, that would work perfectly. Thank you!

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    You're welcome!

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.