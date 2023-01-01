Is it possible to add new options to a select field from the dashboard?

We'd like to use a select field as a category selector for articles. Is it possible to add a new category from the dashboard with the native select field or would this only be achievable with a custom component?
You could create a collection for your categories, and then instead of using a select field, you would use a relationship. That would allow you to add a new category to your collection when selecting relations.
Ah yes, that would work perfectly. Thank you!
You're welcome!
