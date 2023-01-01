Is it possible to embed video in a rich text field?

Hi, there! I've recently received a feature request from a client to be able to embed video (from youtube, etc.) from a rich text editor field. I think that's possible to do with Slate.js, but not sure how to go about it in Payload. Any help would be appreciated!
There's currently a big thread going on about building a custom rich text editor component, you might get some useful information out of it (especially jmikrut's latest message)! 😊
But short answer: yes, that's absolutely possible! 👍
OH, actually, even better answer: check out the public demo. There's already one made in there!
To try it:https://demo.payloadcms.com/admin/collections/posts/641cbdd163f352b54ae39dea
Code:https://github.com/payloadcms/public-demo/tree/master/src/fields/richText/video
