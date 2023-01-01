Hey people. How are you?
Is it possible to show/hide a specific tab based on a field value that's in another tab?
I have a tab that has a field called numberOfColumns. I would like to show/hide another tab based on this field's value.
Thank you!
I don't believe so. Although there's a Feature Request that exists for this (https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/1840
), and it's already been added to the roadmap! 😊
Thank you for the answer. I'm trying to figure out a way to do this though. I used to have this using ACF and WP and I;m trying to replicate the same behaviour using Payload.
I ended up working with groups instead of tabs for now!
