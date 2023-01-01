DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Is it possible to show/hide a specific tab based on a field value?

default discord avatar
.gustavocardoso
2 months ago
3

Hey people. How are you?



Is it possible to show/hide a specific tab based on a field value that's in another tab?


I have a tab that has a field called numberOfColumns. I would like to show/hide another tab based on this field's value.



Thank you!

  • default discord avatar
    tinouti
    2 months ago

    I don't believe so. Although there's a Feature Request that exists for this (

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/1840

    ), and it's already been added to the roadmap! 😊

  • default discord avatar
    .gustavocardoso
    2 months ago

    Thank you for the answer. I'm trying to figure out a way to do this though. I used to have this using ACF and WP and I;m trying to replicate the same behaviour using Payload.



    I ended up working with groups instead of tabs for now!

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.