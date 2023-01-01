Is there a way to update in bulk

I have a keywords collection which contains field (key and weight) I want to update weight of each key in one request
Write a script using payload to add the information to the collection
you can send
where
queries to the
payload.update
local API operation, which allows for bulk update
also, the admin UI in the list view also allows for bulk edits
const userKeywords=['coding','music']
const resKeywords = await payload.update({
collection: "keywords",
where: {
keyword:{ in:userKeywords },
},
data: {
$inc:{weight:1}
},
});
console.log(resKeywords) i am not able to use $inc operator here
