Is there a way to update in bulk

default discord avatar
abdullahasad7253
last week
3

I have a keywords collection which contains field (key and weight) I want to update weight of each key in one request

  • default discord avatar
    aaronksaunders
    last week

    Write a script using payload to add the information to the collection

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    last week

    you can send

    where

    queries to the

    payload.update

    local API operation, which allows for bulk update



    also, the admin UI in the list view also allows for bulk edits

  • default discord avatar
    abdullahasad7253
    yesterday

    const userKeywords=['coding','music']


    const resKeywords = await payload.update({


    collection: "keywords",


    where: {


    keyword:{ in:userKeywords },


    },


    data: {


    $inc:{weight:1}


    },


    });


    console.log(resKeywords) i am not able to use $inc operator here

