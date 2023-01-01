DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Is there a way to use payload's media select in custom page?

default discord avatar
Ysione
4 months ago
1

I have a custom page where I need to select or upload and image to use later on, I was wondering is there a component exposed for this, in a same way like payload provides button component

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.