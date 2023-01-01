I have a custom page where I need to select or upload and image to use later on, I was wondering is there a component exposed for this, in a same way like payload provides button component
You should be able to use the
Upload
component seen here:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/master/src/admin/components/forms/field-types/Upload
You should be able to import it from
/payload/dist/admin/components/forms/field-types/Upload
