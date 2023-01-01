Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

Issues redirecting www.domain.com redirect to domain.com

default discord avatar
uzminuotas
2 weeks ago
1

I am having issuse with redirecting wildcards like *.example.com to example.com. So www.example.com just goes to Cloudflare Error 1001 page. I can't access cloudflare settings. I've added both www.example.com and example.com to my payload cloud domains. I've added wildcard domain redirection in my domain dns settings.


Maybe someone has experienced similar issue and knows how to work this out ?

  denolfe
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    Looks like the custom domain functionality is having issues. We're working through them on right now.



    @uzminuotas A fix for this was released. You can remove your current unfunctioning domain and re-add

    :blobthumbsup:
