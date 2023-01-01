DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

JSON Schema Form?

default discord avatar
nezteb
last week
1

Hi folks!



Does Payload have anything I could use to emulate a dynamic form that is generated via a JSON Schema?



I suppose I could import

https://github.com/rjsf-team/react-jsonschema-form

and configure it with Payload, but I figured I'd ask first. 😄

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    last week

    @nezteb I'm not familiar with a way to do this. It may be possible to write some sort of custom endpoint that will serve the necessary JSON schema to your form, but that would require a bit of legwork on your part.

