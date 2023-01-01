lexical RichText attached toolbar

Is there a way to make the floating RichText toolbar from lexical RichText editor in Payload 2.0 an attached one?
Currently we only have a floating toolbar if we select a piece of text.
As I understand now, this is not intended to be solved but the floating one is the only intended way to use it.
The floating toolbar is the default - It would be nice if there was a flag to pick either a fixed toolbar at the top of the editor or the current floating toolbar as a config option.
