lexical RichText attached toolbar

default discord avatar
gammasennin
2 weeks ago
1

Is there a way to make the floating RichText toolbar from lexical RichText editor in Payload 2.0 an attached one?



Currently we only have a floating toolbar if we select a piece of text.



As I understand now, this is not intended to be solved but the floating one is the only intended way to use it.

  • default discord avatar
    unit6
    2 days ago

    The floating toolbar is the default - It would be nice if there was a flag to pick either a fixed toolbar at the top of the editor or the current floating toolbar as a config option.

