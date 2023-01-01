Like to use Mailersend templates for all emails.

Hey is there an other way to send the verify and forgotPassword mails? I currently use the methods generateEmailHTML and generateEmailSubject
thanks in advance.
Hi you could disable the Payload email capabilities and use the afterForgotPassword hook to implement your own
Hey @kalon_robson thanks i will try.
Hey @tomsvogel were you able to get this working? Just let us know if you need anything from us here. Thanks!
Works fine, thanks for asking
Great! Let us know if you need anything else!
