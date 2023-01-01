DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Like to use Mailersend templates for all emails.

default discord avatar
tomsvogel
3 weeks ago
6

Hey is there an other way to send the verify and forgotPassword mails? I currently use the methods generateEmailHTML and generateEmailSubject



thanks in advance.

  • default discord avatar
    kalon_robson
    3 weeks ago

    Hi you could disable the Payload email capabilities and use the afterForgotPassword hook to implement your own

  • default discord avatar
    tomsvogel
    3 weeks ago

    Hey @kalon_robson thanks i will try.

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    5 days ago

    Hey @tomsvogel were you able to get this working? Just let us know if you need anything from us here. Thanks!

  • default discord avatar
    tomsvogel
    5 days ago

    Works fine, thanks for asking

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    4 days ago

    Great! Let us know if you need anything else!

  • default discord avatar
    Payload-Bot
    4 days ago
