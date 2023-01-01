Manual Order for Collection Items?

Just getting started with Payload - so far very impressed. Quick question about whether it's possible to manually order items in a collection? A good example would be a Team listing - where there are anywhere from 10-15 team bios (items in the collection), but we'd like to 'drag-and-drop' the order. It's also sometimes nice to order categories as well - for example if they are exposed as public filters etc. Thoughts?
Its on the radar 🙂https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/1413
Thanks for the reply @Jarrod - that's good news. In the past without a feature like this we've 'fiddled' a date field (not displayed to the user), or manually added an integer 'order' field (again not shown).
Yeah I don’t think it will be a heavy lift honestly
@Jarrod thought you might find this interestinghttps://youtu.be/5SQkOyzZLHM
(although we're also a @dnd-kit user)
