Manual Order for Collection Items?

58bits
4 months ago
4

Just getting started with Payload - so far very impressed. Quick question about whether it's possible to manually order items in a collection? A good example would be a Team listing - where there are anywhere from 10-15 team bios (items in the collection), but we'd like to 'drag-and-drop' the order. It's also sometimes nice to order categories as well - for example if they are exposed as public filters etc. Thoughts?

    Jarrod
    4 months ago

    Its on the radar 🙂

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/1413
    58bits
    4 months ago

    Thanks for the reply @Jarrod - that's good news. In the past without a feature like this we've 'fiddled' a date field (not displayed to the user), or manually added an integer 'order' field (again not shown).

    Jarrod
    4 months ago

    Yeah I don’t think it will be a heavy lift honestly

    58bits
    3 months ago

    @Jarrod thought you might find this interesting

    https://youtu.be/5SQkOyzZLHM

    (although we're also a @dnd-kit user)

