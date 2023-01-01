DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Migrate from buttercms to PayloadCMS

default discord avatar
mdrahiem
3 months ago
5

I am thinking to migrate from butterCMS to PayloadCMS. ButterCMS provide an option to export all posts as csv file. Can I import into PayloadCMS and use?

  • default discord avatar
    Alessio 🍣
    3 months ago

    You could build a custom importer! So just a function which reads the csv and creates new documents using Payload's Local API

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Here is an example of a collection csv import that you may be able to modify for your needs

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/1660


    Here is another example from Wordpress as another reference (not from csv, though)

    https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1068171728028700802
  • default discord avatar
    mdrahiem
    3 months ago

    Thanks for the resource and replies. I am using cloud and I have already converted csv to json online. So is there a way to import this json object via dashboard?

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Not via the dashboard, no. You'd need to do a similar script but just read from a file with your json data.

