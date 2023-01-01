Missing blockquote element in slate editor?

payload@1.6.32
This is no caching issue, updating other elements works correctly. Can someone confirm?
https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1079876635387498577/1081211388522934382
So it seems this is a bit misleading here. I'd definitely expected a toggle to explicitly format the specific part. This is also part of Slate's basic example:https://www.slatejs.org/examples/richtext
We currently have to use a custom element for this which is a bit unfortunate
yes, blockquote is allowed in our types but we apparently never built support for it
although this definitely needs to happen
@Maurice if you are interested, you could make a PR and we would happily accept it - - although we will definitely get to this at some point
Hey James, sure if i find the time i'll submit a PR. Should only be a tiny update. Thanks for the feedback tho
of course! that would be great. could get you on the contributors list
also we need this for sure
I have found a bit of time today:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/2533
amazing
merged
THANK YOU!!!
No problem! That would be awesome
