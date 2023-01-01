DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Missing blockquote element in slate editor?

default discord avatar
Maurice
3 months ago
13

payload@1.6.32



This is no caching issue, updating other elements works correctly. Can someone confirm?



https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1079876635387498577/1081211388522934382


So it seems this is a bit misleading here. I'd definitely expected a toggle to explicitly format the specific part. This is also part of Slate's basic example:

https://www.slatejs.org/examples/richtext

We currently have to use a custom element for this which is a bit unfortunate

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    yes, blockquote is allowed in our types but we apparently never built support for it



    although this definitely needs to happen



    @Maurice if you are interested, you could make a PR and we would happily accept it - - although we will definitely get to this at some point

  • default discord avatar
    Maurice
    3 months ago

    Hey James, sure if i find the time i'll submit a PR. Should only be a tiny update. Thanks for the feedback tho

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    of course! that would be great. could get you on the contributors list



    also we need this for sure

  • default discord avatar
    Maurice
    3 months ago

    I have found a bit of time today:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/2533
  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    amazing



    merged



    THANK YOU!!!

  • default discord avatar
    Maurice
    3 months ago

    No problem! That would be awesome

