missing media files

default discord avatar
mateusz_solecki
last week
4

I have dockerfile payload config on railway app, but every deployment clean media files. Any idea why ? I also have volume for that mapped for /media so should works ?

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    last week

    Did you setup the volume in railway? Or just in your dockerfile

  • default discord avatar
    mateusz_solecki
    last week

    yes, I have volume mounted in railway on /media path. Dockerfile is default



    staticDir = /home/node/app/media


    and


    disc mounting path = /home/node/app/media



    and now it works

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    last week

    Nice work!!

