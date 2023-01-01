missing media files

I have dockerfile payload config on railway app, but every deployment clean media files. Any idea why ? I also have volume for that mapped for /media so should works ?
Did you setup the volume in railway? Or just in your dockerfile
yes, I have volume mounted in railway on /media path. Dockerfile is default
staticDir = /home/node/app/media
and
disc mounting path = /home/node/app/media
and now it works
Nice work!!
