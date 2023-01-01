My project disappeared

Hi everyone, I'm pretty worried. On Friday I entered the Payload Cloud panel and my project was working ok. Today I go in and THE PROJECT IS NO LONGER!
I can't understand what could be causing this!
Could you help me?
Hey @.daiar — I will DM you right now!
Thank You!!!
@jmikrut We have the same problem here.
Same problem for this project -https://o-gen-admin.payloadcms.app/
- a bit urgent I am afraid
Hey @nicolaslair - I am copy / pasting a message I sent to another thread, here it is:
projects have been deleted if they have not provided valid payment within a one-month period. Our platform attempts to charge up to 5x over the month-long period of becoming past-due, but then at that point, the project is deleted. Being that our 3 month beta trial ended on June 30, projects that did not have valid payment were just deleted
Hi, well I added my credit card
It's a client project - with real data
I can check if I have been charged or not - but please put it back online and if I haven't been charged, I am of course happy to pay for it
I haven't received any notification (email, alert) from payload
All fixed for me - thanks for the really great support, and sorry for all the messages
