My project disappeared

.daiar
last week
12

Hi everyone, I'm pretty worried. On Friday I entered the Payload Cloud panel and my project was working ok. Today I go in and THE PROJECT IS NO LONGER!


I can't understand what could be causing this!


Could you help me?

    Payload-Bot
    last week
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    last week

    Hey @.daiar — I will DM you right now!

    .daiar
    last week

    Thank You!!!

    ironpulley
    last week

    @jmikrut We have the same problem here.

    nicolaslair
    last week

    Same problem for this project -

    https://o-gen-admin.payloadcms.app/

    - a bit urgent I am afraid

    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    last week

    Hey @nicolaslair - I am copy / pasting a message I sent to another thread, here it is:



    projects have been deleted if they have not provided valid payment within a one-month period. Our platform attempts to charge up to 5x over the month-long period of becoming past-due, but then at that point, the project is deleted. Being that our 3 month beta trial ended on June 30, projects that did not have valid payment were just deleted
    nicolaslair
    last week

    Hi, well I added my credit card



    It's a client project - with real data



    I can check if I have been charged or not - but please put it back online and if I haven't been charged, I am of course happy to pay for it



    I haven't received any notification (email, alert) from payload



    All fixed for me - thanks for the really great support, and sorry for all the messages

