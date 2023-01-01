Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New npx create-payload-app won't build (Type 'AfterReadHook'... issue in 3 files)

default discord avatar
bradsiegler
2 weeks ago
4

I'm not able to find any previously-reported issues around this specific type error, and I would be much more hesitant to post if it wasn't an issue happening straight out of the box with a brand new CLI-generated project. I've been scratching my head at a way to remedy without attempting to edit Payload-generated types and files.



Thanks in advance for any advice or fix recommendations!

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    Thanks for the report! @bradsiegler . I believe the issues you are seeing are wrapped up in this PR. Once that is merged, you can give it another try 👍



    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/3845
  • default discord avatar
    bradsiegler
    2 weeks ago

    @denolfe thank you for the speedy response, and apologies for asking about something that's already being addressed! Great stuff 🚀



    I will mark this thread as solved as soon as this PR makes its way into prod!

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    No problem!

  • default discord avatar
    pei_ghost
    2 weeks ago

    +1 this. Running into the exact same error. For a bit, I thought it was something with my custom build.

