Community Help

next.js payload - beginner questions

default discord avatar
_jonasq
3 weeks ago
2

Hey Folks,


I installed the payload next.js example:

https://github.com/payloadcms/next-payload


And have (maybe) a Shelly questions I would like to get the example with the page running, but doesn’t now where the page collections needs to go?


Any quick help?


Thanks 🙂

