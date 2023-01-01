"not" operator in Query

Hi all, is there any way to use "not" for the "contains" in Query? I have a text field and would like to query list of items with that field not containing certain words. Thanks
Hi @Kha Kim Vinh we don't currently have an operator that could representnot contains
but it could definitely be built - if you're up for making a PR, we would happily accept it! See related github discussionhttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/1294
Hi @jesschow , thanks for replying. I will try to see what I can do. Any hints or guide where I can look into adding this feature?
this is something similar, we need to merge this
