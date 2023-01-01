DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

"not" operator in Query

default discord avatar
Kha Kim Vinh
5 months ago
4

Hi all, is there any way to use "not" for the "contains" in Query? I have a text field and would like to query list of items with that field not containing certain words. Thanks

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.