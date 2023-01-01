Payload Cloud Bulk Pricing?

If I have many clients with their own websites that require individual deployment for each, and I want to deploy to Payload Cloud - is it a fixed price per deployment, or are there packages, eg. 5-10 websites is discounted per month?
Hey @taun2160! Yes DM me and we can talk about getting you on an enterprise contract with customized pricing
Ok great, thanks @jacobsfletch . I'm not there yet - doing a profit analysis at the moment. I'll get in contact down the road.
