Payload Cloud deploy error

daf1991
daf1991
3 weeks ago
6

Project ID: 64a33869b3545c4a05cdfeb9



The error occurs at deployment. It builds correctly. I'm not able to reproduce it locally. I tried running

yarn build

then

yarn serve

to replicate but it works fine locally, the error only occurs in Payload Cloud.

  tylandavis
    Payload Team
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    do you have your serverURL set correctly in your config?

  daf1991
    daf1991
    3 weeks ago

    Hey - thanks for responding!


    Where can I find the serverURL?

  tylandavis
    Payload Team
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    it will be in your

    payload.config.ts

    file.

  daf1991
    daf1991
    3 weeks ago

    oh I didn't have that on my payload.config.ts, I just entered and trying to deploy now



    Same issue - didn't help

  tylandavis
    Payload Team
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    @daf1991 I'm copying over your answer from the other thread to here in case others come across the same issue:



    "Ok! I was able to fix this. I had changed the PORT of the express server and when I reverted it to 3000, it started working again 🙌"

