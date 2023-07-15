Payload Cloud deploy error

Project ID: 64a33869b3545c4a05cdfeb9
The error occurs at deployment. It builds correctly. I'm not able to reproduce it locally. I tried running
yarn build
then
yarn serve
to replicate but it works fine locally, the error only occurs in Payload Cloud.
do you have your serverURL set correctly in your config?
Hey - thanks for responding!
Where can I find the serverURL?
it will be in your
payload.config.ts
file.
oh I didn't have that on my payload.config.ts, I just entered and trying to deploy now
Same issue - didn't help
@daf1991 I'm copying over your answer from the other thread to here in case others come across the same issue:
"Ok! I was able to fix this. I had changed the PORT of the express server and when I reverted it to 3000, it started working again 🙌"
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.