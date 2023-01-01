DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Payload Cloud deploy failing

default discord avatar
philiposaurus
last month
2

Fsr my Payload Cloud deployment is failing and I have no way to debug it as there is no error and it is not picking up commits from github.



Maybe a manual retrigger is a nice addition here? Now I put a lot of bogus commits, which did not have any effect

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    last month

    Hey @philiposaurus , thank you for the feedback. Did you delete your project? If not, can you share your project id from Settings -> Billing? I'd like to see the state of it in order to recreate the scenario.

  • default discord avatar
    philiposaurus
    last month

    Is this the info you need?

    IMG_0438.png
Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.