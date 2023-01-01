DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Payload Cloud: Missing Domain DNS data

default discord avatar
edwardbc.
5 days ago
8

I'm trying to set up a domain to publish my site, but I'm seeing an empty table.



Payload Cloud: Missing Domain DNS data



Any ideas? I've tried again by adding my domain again, no luck, still empty.

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    3 days ago

    Hey @edwardbc., we can look into this. Have you used this domain in another Cloud project before?

  • default discord avatar
    edwardbc.
    3 days ago

    no, first time I try adding a domain (the one in the screenshot is a 2nd one I added as a sample)



    Project ID is : 64eea7f2e2598151eae031a8

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    3 days ago

    Okay, thanks for the info. We're taking a look now

  • default discord avatar
    edwardbc.
    3 days ago

    thanks

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 days ago

    Interesting, I was just able to add a custom domain to a project without issue. Can you try deleting and re-adding one?

  • default discord avatar
    edwardbc.
    3 days ago

    I tried that an hour ago, let me do it once more.



    Done. Also note, when you delete or add a domain on that screen, it wont refresh the UI to display / remove the table

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 days ago

    Noted, thank you



    I will dig deeper into this.



    @edwardbc. Looking into resolving this now



    Pinpointed the issue, and re-added your domain. Let me know if you have any other issues 👍

  • default discord avatar
    edwardbc.
    3 days ago

    it's all good now, thanks a lot @denolfe !

