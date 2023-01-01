I'm trying to set up a domain to publish my site, but I'm seeing an empty table.
Payload Cloud: Missing Domain DNS data
Any ideas? I've tried again by adding my domain again, no luck, still empty.
Hey @edwardbc., we can look into this. Have you used this domain in another Cloud project before?
no, first time I try adding a domain (the one in the screenshot is a 2nd one I added as a sample)
Project ID is : 64eea7f2e2598151eae031a8
Okay, thanks for the info. We're taking a look now
thanks
Interesting, I was just able to add a custom domain to a project without issue. Can you try deleting and re-adding one?
I tried that an hour ago, let me do it once more.
Done. Also note, when you delete or add a domain on that screen, it wont refresh the UI to display / remove the table
Noted, thank you
I will dig deeper into this.
@edwardbc. Looking into resolving this now
Pinpointed the issue, and re-added your domain. Let me know if you have any other issues 👍
it's all good now, thanks a lot @denolfe !
