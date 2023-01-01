Hello, how does Payload Cloud handle translating content? From what I can see on the "Localization" page, localization uses a config file, but I'm guessing u don't have that on Payload Cloud?
Will I be able to do the same things with Payload Cloud that I can do with a self hosted Payload?
afaik, you still get full control over your payload installation. You simply connect your git repo and it deploys from there. So you are still able to edit config files and define your collections from code.
The localization files ship with payload
You can absolutely do what you do when you self host.
