Payload Nextjs error only nextjs working not payload

I have a nextjs and payload cms server running together. nextjs is the latest version 13 while payload is also the latest version, when i try to run the app, it starts payload cms and connects it to mongo db, then proceeds to run nextjs app which runs perfectly, but even after connecting to mongo db the payload does not load the payload config hence payload only starts but cannot be loaded in the browser
payload does not load the payload config
How are you determining this? Are there any errors in terminal or browser console?
its not showing any errors, it just starts payload, connects to mongo db but its not progressing to next step which is starting nextjs server here are my package.json, server.js and payload config files
initially when i added payload to nextjs, it had Media and users collections, it was working fine, but when i added one more collection, its not working anymore, when i remove the collection, its working, the collection does not have any errors, and there are errors being shown
Can you show the code for the problematic collection?
