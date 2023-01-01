DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Payload Nextjs error only nextjs working not payload

default discord avatar
JustineNext
5 months ago
4

I have a nextjs and payload cms server running together. nextjs is the latest version 13 while payload is also the latest version, when i try to run the app, it starts payload cms and connects it to mongo db, then proceeds to run nextjs app which runs perfectly, but even after connecting to mongo db the payload does not load the payload config hence payload only starts but cannot be loaded in the browser

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    5 months ago
    payload does not load the payload config

    How are you determining this? Are there any errors in terminal or browser console?

  • default discord avatar
    JustineNext
    5 months ago

    its not showing any errors, it just starts payload, connects to mongo db but its not progressing to next step which is starting nextjs server here are my package.json, server.js and payload config files



    initially when i added payload to nextjs, it had Media and users collections, it was working fine, but when i added one more collection, its not working anymore, when i remove the collection, its working, the collection does not have any errors, and there are errors being shown

    image.png
    image.png
    image.png
    image.png
  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Can you show the code for the problematic collection?

