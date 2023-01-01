PayloadCMS and transactional operations?

Hi, does PayloadCMS support transactional operations? e.g. I want to create multiple documents via custom API using payload's Local API, but in case some unknown error occurs during creation, I want the entire operation to be reverted (similar to postgres transactions)
I believe this is coming in 2.0 @dribbens knows more than me here!
Yeah, buddy! We have this working and ready to go for 2.0. I'm very excited about this feature.
Amazing. Can’t wait to upgrade!
