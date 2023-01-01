Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

PayloadCMS and transactional operations?

default discord avatar
bombnp
2 weeks ago
3

Hi, does PayloadCMS support transactional operations? e.g. I want to create multiple documents via custom API using payload's Local API, but in case some unknown error occurs during creation, I want the entire operation to be reverted (similar to postgres transactions)

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    I believe this is coming in 2.0 @dribbens knows more than me here!

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    Yeah, buddy! We have this working and ready to go for 2.0. I'm very excited about this feature.

  • default discord avatar
    bombnp
    last week

    Amazing. Can’t wait to upgrade!

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.