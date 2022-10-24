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Community Help

payloadcms/storage-s3 custom endpoint not working

default discord avatar
joelcorey2 years ago
11

Like the title says. It just spits back a missing region error or expects to concatenate the region with a AWS endpoint that I have nothing to do with.





The question being: am I doing this correctly if I want to use something like Backblaze S3 bucket storage?



As in, do you use the storage-s3 plugin for non-AWS specific solutions?

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    2 years ago

    There are people using min.io and cloudflare R2 successfully



    What do the backblaze docs say for configuring the region?

  • default discord avatar
    joelcorey2 years ago

    the region goes directly in to the url. Also the endpoint does not get respected. It actually tries to call the AWS endpoint/api.



    [15:58:35] ERROR: There was an error while uploading files corresponding to the collection media with filename images.png:
[15:58:35] ERROR: getaddrinfo ENOTFOUND s3.us-west.amazonaws.com
    err: {
      "type": "Error",
      "message": "getaddrinfo ENOTFOUND s3.us-west.amazonaws.com",
      "stack":
          Error: getaddrinfo ENOTFOUND s3.us-west.amazonaws.com
              at GetAddrInfoReqWrap.onlookupall [as oncomplete] (node:dns:120:26)
              at GetAddrInfoReqWrap.callbackTrampoline (node:internal/async_hooks:130:17)
      "errno": -3008,
      "code": "ENOTFOUND",
      "syscall": "getaddrinfo",
      "hostname": "s3.us-west.amazonaws.com",
      "$metadata": {
        "attempts": 1,
        "totalRetryDelay": 0
      }
    }
[15:58:35] ERROR: Error: getaddrinfo ENOTFOUND s3.us-west.amazonaws.com
    at GetAddrInfoReqWrap.onlookupall [as oncomplete] (node:dns:120:26)
    at GetAddrInfoReqWrap.callbackTrampoline (node:internal/async_hooks:130:17)
 POST /api/media?depth=0&fallback-locale=null 500 in 163ms


        plugins: [
      //@ts-ignore
    s3Storage({
      collections: {
                ['media']: true
      },
            //@ts-ignore
      bucket: process.env.S3_BUCKET,
      config: {
                credentials: {
                    //@ts-ignore
          accessKeyId: process.env.S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID,
                    //@ts-ignore
          secretAccessKey: process.env.S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,
        },
                endpoint: process.env.S3_ENDPOINT,
                region: process.env.S3_REGION,
        forcePathStyle: true
      },
    }),
  ],
  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    2 years ago

    What is the endpoint set to?

  • default discord avatar
    joelcorey2 years ago

    '

    https://s3.us-west-004.backblazeb2.com

    '

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    2 years ago

    And region is set to us-west-004?

  • default discord avatar
    joelcorey2 years ago

    umm. This may be something really dumb. Assuming console logs work in payload config, I am getting undefined when I try and echo out the endpoint.

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    2 years ago

    Their example seems straightforward here

    https://www.backblaze.com/docs/cloud-storage-use-the-aws-sdk-for-javascript-v3-with-backblaze-b2
  • default discord avatar
    joelcorey2 years ago

    O.M.F.G. there was a typo in the

    **

    env file



    you .. have to be .. just kill me.



    lol

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    2 years ago

    😆

  • default discord avatar
    joelcorey2 years ago

    says invalid url but I can work with that



    there we go. "media saved successfully"



    Welp. I'm dumb. Thanks for you help!

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    2 years ago

    Glad we figured it out!

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