payload.update() error

default discord avatar
castletech
5 days ago
15

When using payload.update() like this:



const updatedProduct = await payload.update({


collection: 'products',


id: '6596d373eb4df61dcdeb978a',


data: {name: 'New Product Name'},


})



I get the following error:


unhandledRejection TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'id')



The id is a real productID. Did I miss something? payload.find works fine with that exact same id

  • default discord avatar
    tyteen4a03
    5 days ago

    If it's a real ID it should work, do you have more code you can share / context?

  • default discord avatar
    castletech
    5 days ago

    Sure!:



    const orderId = searchParams.orderId


    const { docs: orders } = await payload.find({


    collection: 'orders',


    depth: 2,


    where: {


    id: {


    equals: orderId,


    },


    },


    })



    const [order] = orders


    const products = order.products as Product[]


    const sizes = order.sizes ? (order.sizes as { size: string, id: string }[]).map(size => size.size) : [];



    async function updateProducts() {


    for (let i = 0; i < products.length; i++) {


    let product = products[i];


    let size = sizes[i];


    console.log(product.id)


    try {


    const updatedProduct = await payload.update({


    collection: 'products',


    where: {


    // required


    id: { equals: '6596d373eb4df61dcdeb978a' },


    },


    data: {name: 'New Product Name'},


    })


    console.log(updatedProduct)


    } catch (error) {


    console.error(' Error when updating the product:', error)


    }


    }


    }



    The console.log(product.id) is the exact same id (6596d373eb4df61dcdeb978a)

  • default discord avatar
    tyteen4a03
    5 days ago

    Just to check you have done

    payload.init()

    before interacting with payload right?



    or is this a custom endpoint?

  • default discord avatar
    castletech
    5 days ago

    A custom endpoint I think





    This is the whole file including the payload.find for the order which is working perfectly fine, just the update isnt working because of that error

    message.txt
  • default discord avatar
    tyteen4a03
    5 days ago

    This looks like a RSC?

  • default discord avatar
    castletech
    5 days ago

    This is the database entry for that Product



    Its basically a page to display the order details to the user after the user has completed an order. The user then gets redirected to that page when stripe confirms the payment

    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    tyteen4a03
    5 days ago

    I mean, is this supposed to be a react server component

  • default discord avatar
    castletech
    5 days ago

    Yea I guess 😅

  • default discord avatar
    tyteen4a03
    5 days ago

    I looked at the code again, you may have forgotten to

    await

    updateProducts()

  • default discord avatar
    castletech
    5 days ago

    Sadly this wasn't the solution

  • default discord avatar
    lioloc
    5 days ago

    Random guess but is it perhaps because its not recognizing the format that you pass the id as? Maybe it shouldn't be a string and instead you should use

    equals: product.id

    directly?

  • default discord avatar
    castletech
    5 days ago

    I have already tried that, still get the same error

  • default discord avatar
    tyteen4a03
    5 days ago

    I wonder if you're hitting a next-payload bug



    do you have the full stacktrace?

  • default discord avatar
    lioloc
    yesterday

    Do you mine sharing how you resolved this? @castletech

  • default discord avatar
    castletech
    yesterday

    The issue was with the hook which I defined in my Product collection, I edited my hook and the problem was solved

