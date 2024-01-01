When using payload.update() like this:

const updatedProduct = await payload.update({

collection: 'products',

id: '6596d373eb4df61dcdeb978a',

data: {name: 'New Product Name'},

})

I get the following error:

unhandledRejection TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'id')

The id is a real productID. Did I miss something? payload.find works fine with that exact same id