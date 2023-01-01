plugin-cloud-storage bypasses resizeOptions + formatOptions

When plugin-cloud-storage is enabled on a media collection it breaks the resizing and formatting. Payload displays the resolution, size and format it should be but checking the cloud bucket or image it's in fact the original file. Is the cloud plugin not taking the sharp output?
A/B tested (plugin enabled, disabled, no other changes)
^ imageSizes still works
@denolfe @patrikkozak we should try and reproduce this
Likely related to these:https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/issues/35
, orhttps://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1066036423712587957
Feel free to open a new issue with a reproducible example if not 👎
