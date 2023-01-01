DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
plugin-cloud-storage bypasses resizeOptions + formatOptions

default discord avatar
ar0n
3 months ago
2

When plugin-cloud-storage is enabled on a media collection it breaks the resizing and formatting. Payload displays the resolution, size and format it should be but checking the cloud bucket or image it's in fact the original file. Is the cloud plugin not taking the sharp output?



A/B tested (plugin enabled, disabled, no other changes)



^ imageSizes still works

