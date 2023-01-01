DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
plugin-cloud-storage resolve error.

default discord avatar
ar0n
3 months ago

The plugin seemingly causes webpack to go haywire, I see

https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/blob/master/dev/src/payload.config.ts

here that resolves are made but the comments say this is only needed for plugin development.



Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'stream' in '/home/aaron/payload/node_modules/jws/lib'

BREAKING CHANGE: webpack < 5 used to include polyfills for node.js core modules by default.
This is no longer the case. Verify if you need this module and configure a polyfill for it.
