Problem with adding a domain to Payload Cloud

I've tried to add a domain to the Payload Cloud hosted service, but the domain hosting data is blank. Any thoughts? I've tried deleting and re-adding the domain multiple times.
@denolfe or somebody else from our team will dm you tomorrow to figure this out.
We will need your project ID and the domain you are trying to add.
@dribbens I currently have the same issue - I cannot add domains to my project, it just doesn't show any records to add. I've also tried to delete and re-add and even tried a new project but it just wont show anything.
A fix for this was deployed last week. You attempted deleting and recreating today?
Just tried and that worked! thanks @denolfe
Awesome! 👍
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.