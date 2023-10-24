Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Problem with adding a domain to Payload Cloud

jacklyesmith
2 weeks ago
5

I've tried to add a domain to the Payload Cloud hosted service, but the domain hosting data is blank. Any thoughts? I've tried deleting and re-adding the domain multiple times.

    dribbens
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    @denolfe or somebody else from our team will dm you tomorrow to figure this out.


    We will need your project ID and the domain you are trying to add.

    bruvimtired
    last week

    @dribbens I currently have the same issue - I cannot add domains to my project, it just doesn't show any records to add. I've also tried to delete and re-add and even tried a new project but it just wont show anything.

    denolfe
    Payload Team
    last week

    A fix for this was deployed last week. You attempted deleting and recreating today?

    bruvimtired
    last week

    Just tried and that worked! thanks @denolfe

    denolfe
    Payload Team
    last week

    Awesome! 👍

