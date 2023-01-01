DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Problem with filtering using `in` operator in GraphQL after update to 1.10.0

default discord avatar
svn__
last month
7

Hi there! I've just noticed that gql schema has changed for fields of type

relationship

with

hasMany: true

. Is this a desirable change?



I see the difference in results from GraphQL query and Rest API when filtering using

in

operator. I'll try to prepare a reproduction if this is not a side effect of any change.

