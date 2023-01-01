Hi there! I've just noticed that gql schema has changed for fields of type
relationship
with
hasMany: true
. Is this a desirable change?
I see the difference in results from GraphQL query and Rest API when filtering using
in
operator. I'll try to prepare a reproduction if this is not a side effect of any change.
hmmm
Yes I do think this was a regression
I will pull a PR rn with a fix
thanks!
🐐
I'll mark the thread as answered and check the fix after next release. Thanks once again!
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.